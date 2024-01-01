Tribal Football
Villa fullback Nedeljkovic: Amazing Martinez a real father-figure
Aston Villa right-back Kosta Nedeljkovic has praised shot stopper Emi Martinez.

The Serbian youngster has been enjoying himself while away on international duty.

While he is still learning and continuing to improve, Nedeljkovic admits that having a mentor such as Martinez helps a lot.

"He is like a father to us all," Nedeljkovic said of the goalkeeper. 

"He wants to help everyone, we would say positively crazy, great guy, champion. Amazing goalkeeper.

"I am fascinated by his motivation, he is among the best goalkeepers in the world, an exceptional professional, very hardworking and dedicated, unbelievable worker."

