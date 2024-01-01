Villa fullback Digne: Emery has taken me to next level

Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne has caught the attention of his national team boss.

France coach Didier Deschamps has been impressed with the Villa flier so far this term.

Digne, 31, was an unused substitute when France lost 3-1 to Italy on Friday, but did play 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Belgium.

“Oh dear, all that is far away! I first plan for the next match and the next deadlines with my club. I already want to show that I have my place in this group,” Digne explained about playing at the World Cup in 2026.

“The arrival of coach Emery made me reach the next level. I have a very good feeling with him.

“He gave me a great deal of advice and I evolved, tactically, regarding positioning. For instance, he taught me how to better angle my body during defensive plays.”