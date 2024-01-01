Tribal Football
Maatsen delighted for Buendia after Villa Cup triumph
Aston Villa fullback Ian Maatsen was delighted for new teammate Emi Buendia.

Maatsen, who made his first start for the club against Wycombe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, impressed in a 2-1 win.

Aside from giving fringe players more game time, Villa got a chance to give long term absentee Buendia game time, with the Argentine scoring on the night.

Post-game, Maatsen said: “He has come a far way after his long injury.

“It’s great to have him back on the score sheet and hopefully he can score lots of goals for us this season

"I am happy to get more minutes and get my rhythm up. I always give my best on the pitch. I am still learning and I am so happy to be here at Villa."

