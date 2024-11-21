Villa co-owner Sawiris throws support behind Man City in Prem battle

Aston Villa co-owner Nassef Sawiris supports Manchester City in their case against the Premier League.

Sawiris is not happy at how much attention this situation around Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction regulations (APTs) has been getting.

The league believes that it is in the right to object to City having sponsors that have ties to their owners.

“In our view, a vote in 90 days on amended terms taking into consideration the Tribunal’s findings will have a significantly greater chance of securing the unanimous support of all 20 Premier League clubs,” Egypt’s richest man said in a statement issued to the Telegraph.

“Crucially, a unanimous vote will present a fresh start for an embattled Premier League that began with the failed attempt to launch a Super League in 2021.

“With the imminent arrival of the Government’s Independent Football Regulator, it is more important than ever that the Premier League can present itself to the regulator with a united front. In our view, this will be far more easily achieved if the APT vote is held in February and supported unanimously by all clubs.

“It is noteworthy that legal bills to date on this matter have already reached astronomical amounts; further challenges and escalation of these fees could be avoided through reaching consensus. Ultimately, a unanimous vote will showcase the emergence of a new era of clubs who can compete vigorously on the pitch but work together to strengthen the Premier League and its global appeal.”

