Villa chief Monchi: Emery has changed history of this club

Aston Villa football chief Monchi is delighted with the way they've started the season.

Villa are well placed in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Emery discussed the season so far with Sky Sports.

Season start:

"We are happy, we have started well. Next month will be tough but we are happy with what we are doing here at Aston Villa."

Unai Emery changed the history of Aston Villa:

"Something changed after Unai arrived; two years ago the team was in difficulty and today we are playing in the Champions League after 41 years and we are fighting with the strongest clubs in England. After six months I arrived too but our strength is him, he is very good and works well, we are close to him and we try to make everything easier for him but the real architect of the miracle is Unai."

Emery demanding:

"He is, he is the first to arrive at the training center and the last to leave. He works hard and manages the group well. He has a great relationship with everyone, which is why he has almost always been successful."

Relationship with Emery:

"In three years in Seville we won 3 Europa Leagues in a row, we worked well. I'm happy to work with him even if he's the boss now. I've been working here for 15 months, working with him is simple and beautiful."

.

Difficulties in the Premier League at a managerial level:

"I do the same job but here the role of the sporting director is different because the one in charge is the manager, the coach. I have less responsibility and I work more on what I like: observing players, reporting the right profiles. I do few interviews, I have a more relaxed relationship with everyone. Here I can work as I have always dreamed."

Prince William's closeness:

"We talk a lot, he always goes to Villa Park, he talks to Unai and the players in the dressing room. He's a close person, a real fan, he's happy with this moment we're living."