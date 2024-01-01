Villa striker Watkins denies frustration with England tactics

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins admits that he had no problems with England interim boss Lee Carsley.

Some pundits felt that Watkins was unlucky not to start for the Three Lions against Greece in the UEFA Nations League.

Harry Kane was rested for the game, but England chose to go with a strikerless formation instead.

“He explained to me that he was trying something different. I was all for it, we’ve got so many good players,” Watkins admitted.

“He wanted to try something different but explained that he didn’t have too much time.

“I think the best example is (how) Liverpool and (Roberto) Firmino played, he was like a false nine and they got it spot on, to be fair.

“Obviously it can work but I feel like they are training together every day, you need maybe a little bit more time.

“We have definitely got the players to do it.”