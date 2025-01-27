Villa captain Mings in tears after injury blow

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Villa captain Mings broke down in tears after being brought off against West Ham
Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings broke down in tears after being forced off against West Ham on Sunday. 

The defender suffered a knee injury in a challenge with West Ham's Mohammed Kudus and looked in pain. 

Having recently recovered from a serious ACL injury, there are concerns about a potential recurrence as he struggled to walk off the pitch.

"Tyrone Mings' done something serious. They should've got him off earlier, you can leave him on and it gets more serious," ex-Villa defender Stephen Warnock said on BBC. 

"I know it's not a nice situation but you have to deal with that.”

Villa will be waiting for further scan results before they confirm the extent of the issue.

