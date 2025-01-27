Alvarez happy with role in West Ham draw with Villa

Midfielder Edson Álvarez praised West Ham United's attitude after his second-half assist helped them secure a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.

The Hammers were down a goal early in the game, only 16 days after losing to Villa in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Álvarez's assist led to Emerson's equalizer, earning West Ham a valuable point.

He stated post-game: “It’s a pleasing afternoon. We know it’s very difficult to pick up points here, and I think we could’ve scored a couple more goals.

“We knew coming here that it is always very intense playing away at Aston Villa, so we tried to control the game and gradually get more of the ball. In the second half, I think we did very well.

“As I mentioned, I think we should have scored one or two more. But, this is football, and we’ll take the point and try to build on this going forward.”