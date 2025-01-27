Emery admits Villa short of options for West Ham draw

Unai Emery witnessed his Aston Villa team manage a 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League.

While Villa’s Jacob Ramsey scored an early goal in the eighth minute, and Villa dominated the first half, they couldn’t get all the points.

They couldn't secure a second goal, and West Ham equalized through Emerson in the 70th minute.

“We started very well and we were dominating and imposing with our positioning,” Emery reflected post-game.

“We avoided their possibilities to have good chances to score and were defending well.

“But in 90 minutes with only one goal, we had an advantage and it was difficult to keep it. They scored and they drew.

“We missed a little bit some fresh legs and we tried with Jhon Durán, with Malen, with Buendía, but maybe without the central midfielders and central defenders, and with Lucas at centre-back in place of Mings, we were a little bit without the power we usually have.”