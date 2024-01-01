Villa boss Emery: Premier League always the first objective

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says the Premier League is their season priority.

While now competing in the Champions League, Emery is adamant the focus must always be the Premier League.

He said: "We started the season, we only played one game in the Champions League, obviously we are very happy because we won.

"And a lot of things happened on the pitch that were fantastic for us, some players made their debuts playing in the Champions League, as well as for the fans who started following the team in the Champions League again after 41 years of absence.

"It was fantastic, but every day for us is the Premier League and the first objective we have in the season is to try to be consistent in the Premier League because, through this, we can achieve our first objective."