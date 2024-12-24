Villa boss Emery offers assurances to Watkins

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has reassured Ollie Watkins he is still very important to him.

Watkins lost his starting spot for the team’s Premier League win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

Watkins has been first choice most of the season, but has recently lost his spot to Jhon Duran.

This week, Emery said: “I spoke with him (Watkins) about the important player he is in the squad, sometimes playing and playing and playing or sometimes not playing, like in the last matches for different circumstances.

“One of those is because Jhon Duran is progressing and increasing his demand in our task every match.

“Collectively as well I need from the players tactical work. He (Duran) is understanding, improving, increasing his commitment to do the work we need.

“Of course, Ollie Watkins is always doing it. Now my challenge is to try and get the best of them individually and hopefully I can play with both being successful and getting the tactical idea we have.”