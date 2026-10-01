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Munoz reveals how Premier League is accelerating his growth

Munoz reveals how Premier League is accelerating his growth
Munoz reveals how Premier League is accelerating his growthCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

Liverpool winger Victor Munoz believes the intensity of Premier League football is already helping accelerate his development following his summer move from Osasuna.

The Spain international joined the Reds for €40 million, becoming Andoni Iraola’s first signing at Anfield after Liverpool beat Newcastle to his signature. 

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Speaking ahead of Spain’s Nations League clash with Czechia, the winger explained how adapting to the Premier League has challenged him to develop his game.

 “I definitely notice differences between LaLiga and the Premier League,” Munoz told reporters on Thursday. 

“LaLiga is a lot more tactical. The Premier League games are more physical. The intensity in training there is very high, you notice that difference. It's helping me grow.”

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