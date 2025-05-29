Vicens leaves Man City to take charge of Braga

Carlos Vicens has been named new SC Braga coach.

Vicens has left Manchester City, where he was part of manager Pep Guardiola's senior staff for the past four years, to take charge of Braga.

The Spaniard joined City in 2017 and won the FA Youth Cup in 2020 before joining Guardiola's backroom team a year later.

Vicens has signed a deal with Braga to 2028 in which will be his first senior top-flight coaching position.

Before moving to City, Vicens had worked in Spain's lower leagues, including with CD Llosetense.