Chris Wood equals 30-year-old Forest record by Stan Collymore

Chris Wood has matched a 30-year-old Nottingham Forest record with his goal against Leicester City.

The Australian found the net for the Reds in their 2-2 draw with the already relegated side at the City Ground on Sunday afternoon.

In addition to reaching 100 goal involvements in the English top flight (89 goals and 11 assists), Wood has matched a feat last accomplished in the 1994-95 campaign.

He is now the second Nottingham Forest player to score 20 or more goals in a single season, following former England international Stan Collymore.

The result saw Nuno Espírito Santo's side slip to seventh place, having collected 62 points from 36 matches.