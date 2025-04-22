Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
Man Utd to chase River Plate star Mastantuono after Real Madrid move falls through
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Is Mourinho still the "Special One"? Examining the Fenerbahce coach's past 10 years

Leicester veteran Vardy not thinking about retirement

Paul Vegas
Leicester veteran Vardy not thinking about retirement
Leicester veteran Vardy not thinking about retirementAction Plus
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy isn't ready to hang up the boots.

The 38 year-old is willing to stick with the Foxes in the Championship next season, though also is open to a move abroad, says The Sun.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Indeed, if he must leave Leicester this summer, Vardy won't consider joining another club inside England and instead will make an overseas move, with the US favoured.

Everything may hinge on the future of manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is yet to discuss with the board about whether he will continue in charge beyond the end of this season.

Vardy has seven goals and three assists in 31 appearances for Leicester this season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueVardy JamieLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Vardy apologises to fans for Leicester’s embarrassing season
Hermansen offers Leicester fresh commitment
Keane urges Leicester to stick with Van Nistelrooy