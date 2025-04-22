Leicester veteran Vardy not thinking about retirement

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy isn't ready to hang up the boots.

The 38 year-old is willing to stick with the Foxes in the Championship next season, though also is open to a move abroad, says The Sun.

Indeed, if he must leave Leicester this summer, Vardy won't consider joining another club inside England and instead will make an overseas move, with the US favoured.

Everything may hinge on the future of manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, who is yet to discuss with the board about whether he will continue in charge beyond the end of this season.

Vardy has seven goals and three assists in 31 appearances for Leicester this season.