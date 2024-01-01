Tribal Football
Leicester defender Vestergaard absence explained
Leicester defender Vestergaard absence explained
Leicester City defender Jannick Vestergaard missed victory at Southampton due to an injury setback.

Initially, Leicester announced nothing about the reason for the absence, but it has now come to light.

On the club's website, Leicester say Vestergaard experienced a setback on Friday in relation to his ankle injury. 

As such, he was forced to miss the trip to St Mary's.

On Thursday, the Dane was declared ready by Leicester coach Steve Cooper at his pre-match press conference. 

