Onana: Man Utd players will adjust to Amorim system

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana believes the players will have to step up in the coming weeks and months.

The Cameroonian is aware of the demanding nature of incoming boss Ruben Amorim.

Onana, who watched Sporting beat Manchester City on Tuesday, spoke about the changes coming for United.

"I did watch the game yesterday, it was a great victory for them," said Onana during a press conference.

"It's a different system but my team-mates are all pragmatic.

“I think everyone here is capable of playing in each system so I don't think this will be an issue for us.

"We have big players, they will step up."