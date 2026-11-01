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Van Dijk slams officials for failing to award Liverpool 'clear penalty' in Arsenal defeat

Van Dijk slams officials for failing to award Liverpool 'clear penalty' in Arsenal defeat
Van Dijk slams officials for failing to award Liverpool 'clear penalty' in Arsenal defeatREUTERS

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes his side were denied a 'clear penalty' in their 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Sunday (November 1).

Mikel Arteta’s reigning champions secured their first league win at Anfield in 14-years thanks to Kai Havertz’s 16th minute strike.

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Liverpool dominated proceedings from there on out, but Arsenal’s defence held strong and they have now moved back to the Premier League summit.

Still, things could have gone very differently. The hosts were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty after Jurrien Timber pulled Alexander Isak back, preventing him from getting to the ball.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Van Dijk, 35, couldn’t believe it wasn’t awarded.

"Disappointment. We play at home, we had some opportunities. We tried everything," he said.

"We could have done a bit better in the last 15 minutes to get more balls in the box. It wasn't enough today and that's why disappointment is the feeling I'm having.

"When we conceded we played much better. Alexis could have changed the game."

On the penalty decision: "I think it was a clear penalty. I've seen it back and I've seen it being given. Today it wasn't meant to be.

On if Isak should have reacted more: "We have 50 cameras. Why does he have to complain when there are so many cameras. Everyone has seen it. In the end it wasn't given and we lose the game unfortunately, so well done to Arsenal."

On the team's momentum: "When someone new comes in the building and everything changes, it just needs time. I'm pretty sure things will click and things will work out.”

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