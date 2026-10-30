Arsenal make the trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (November 1).

The reigning Premier League champions haven’t won a Premier League game at Anfield in 14 years. Arsenal last won in Liverpool’s historic stadium all the way back in 2012, a 2-0 victory with goals from Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla.

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Arsenal’s trip comes at a time when things are starting to come together for Andoni Iraola at Liverpool. Fresh off the back of a League Cup penalty win over Chelsea, the home side will doubtless fancy their chances.

Liverpool vs Arsenal team news

The FA decided not to rescind Max Dowman’s controversial red card, picked up in the shock League Cup defeat to Fleetwood, so Arsenal are short of options on the wings. Bukayo Saka (muscle), Noni Madueke (Ankle), and Christos Tzolis (hamstring) are all out.

Further down the pitch, Arteta will also be without William Saliba (back) and Riccardo Calafiori (knock).

As for Liverpool, Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) will be their biggest miss considering his start to the season. Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Victor Munoz (knock), are also out.

Long-term absentees Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), and Conno Bradley (knee) won’t be returning to action until after the November international break.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Kerkez, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Araujo; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Lewis Skelly; Rice, Guimaraes; Havertz, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres

Kick off time

The game kicks off at Anfield at 4:30 p.m.

Key stat

Arsenal have scored just four goals across their four Premier League away games this season.