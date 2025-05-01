Van Dijk: Liverpool are the well and truly deserved champions!

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk insists they are worthy Premier League champions this season.

Victory over Tottenham on Sunday confirmed the Reds as title winners for season 2024/24.

And Van Dijk admits he's excited to lift the trophy, which won't happen until the final day of the campaign.

In a voice note sent to GQ, he stated: "When the final whistle went on Sunday, I think was pure emotion… to finally get the job done.

"The dreams we had as a team, as a club, as a city, came true. All the hard work we put in each and every day, every session."

“Obviously being the first Dutch captain to lift (the title) is an amazing feeling… but particularly with all the hard work and the sacrifice that not only myself, but my wife, my kids, all had to … that means a lot.

"I look forward to lifting the trophy. Up until then, we have to enjoy it and soak it in. Because we are the well and truly deserved champions."