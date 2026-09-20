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Van Dijk: Jacquet still has a 'lot to learn' despite strong Liverpool start

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk.
Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk.Reuters

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is confident over his developing defensive partnership with Jeremy Jacquet - but insisted there is work to do.

The pair have started all five Premier League games together at the heart of Andoni Iraola's defence with the 1-0 win at Bournemouth a third consecutive clean sheet.

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Van Dijk's huge experience alongside the pace and defensive tenacity of Jacquet has given Reds fans confidence of a long standing partnership - amid rumours their skipper could sign another contract extension in 2027.

However, the Dutchman is not looking too far ahead, as he prepares to head off on international with Xavi Hernandez's new-look squad.

"I think he's shown a lot of good things this season. Still so young, a lot to learn and a lot to give. Let's keep going.

"It's very important for us to get goals, Alexander Isak included. It was good win here, a clean sheet and we go to the international break before bracing ourselves for a very intense period.

"Hopefully we can be very good. Let's stay clam and keep working and not get ahead of ourselves. 

"This was an important win at a difficult ground. We could have done a lot better, but we come away with the three points and a clean sheet."

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Premier LeagueJeremy JacquetVirgil van DijkLiverpool

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