Iraola tight lipped over Van Dijk's Netherlands retirement plans

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has confirmed talks are ongoing between captain Virgil van Dijk and new Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez over his international future.

Following their underwhelming exit at the Round of 32 stage in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ronald Koeman stepped down from his role with La Oranje, and was appointed as his successor.

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The former Barcelona manager is the first non-Dutchman to take the job in almost 50 years and he already has several issues to resolve.

Van Dijk ended the tournament with his 96th international cap, but as he enters the final nine months of his Liverpool contract, there's major speculation over his plans beyond next summer.

Xavi hopes to convince the 35-yeear-old to play on and Liverpool are also considering another one-year contract offer to the skipper.

"I have talked to Xavi and Virgil, but they are private conversations. It's definitely not something that I can say," Iraola confirmed.

"I know Xavi very well. He watched our game against Atletico Madrid and we have been talking about this."

Xavi will name his squad for this month's UEFA Nations League games in the coming days and Van Dijk is expected to be involved.