Holland captain Van Dijk fumes: Ref must explain himself!

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk was not taking his side’s Euro 2024 elimination lying down.

The Liverpool star has launched a tirade on referee Felix Zwayer, who officiated their semi final against England.

Netherlands lost the game 2-1 on the night thanks to a late Ollie Watkins winner for the Three Lions.

“I don't know if I should say something about that,” he told beIN Sports about the penalty that went against his side for England’s equalizer.

“I said it to the Dutch media. I think it says it all that the referee went in quite quickly after the game.

“I had no time to shake his hand. But it is what it is, the game is done, we lost, certain moments were obvious that they should have gone our way, but they didn't, whatever the outcome.

“It is difficult to accept this. It has been a tough year. We had a big dream and we felt we could have achieved it.

“They keep changing certain things, small changes that could have a big impact. Maybe it's a good thing that they could be held accountable as well.

“They didn't come here and speak to you and explain themselves like we have to when we do something wrong.

“That might be something. But I shouldn't speak about others and we have to look at ourselves.”