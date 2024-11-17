Van der Sar: What Amorim needs for Man Utd success

Manchester United Champions League winner Edwin van der Sar can't see instant success arriving under new manager Ruben Amorim.

Van der Sar says the Portuguese will need time to bed down his methods.

He said on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast: "How long do we have? No, I think stability is the main thing. I think there's always been a lot of opposition, let's say, against the Glazers.

"They bought the club, and the last 10, 12 years have not brought that (success) to Manchester United. And I think the line what they have now with a new CEO, a new football director, a sport director, you have Jim Ratcliffe responsible for the sport side.

"The Glazers are still on the commercial side and have the major ownership. I think you have to give it time now, to develop that stability that the club needs."