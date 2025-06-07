Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust backs Postecoglou sacking

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has intimated they support the sacking of Ange Postecoglou.

While thanking Postecoglou for winning the Europa League title and returning the club to the Champions League, a statement from the Trust suggests the decision to dismiss the Australian was one that had to be made.

Advertisement Advertisement

It read: "On behalf of our members and Spurs fans everywhere we would like to thank Ange Postecoglou for his passion and commitment during his two years at Spurs.

"The vast majority of fans will love Ange forever because of the incredible moments he gave us in the Europa League, culminating with our first trophy in 17 years and first European trophy since 1984. The memories of that amazing night in Bilbao and the victory parade will live forever in our hearts. They will become stories we will tell our children and our grandchildren.

"Spurs fans will understandably have different opinions on what comes next. Many would want to see whether Ange could have built on the new confidence he gave us and the players, next season."

22 League defeats not okay

The statement continued: "However the league results have been a long way short of what Spurs fans expect. We travel the length and breadth of the country to watch our team. We come from all over the World to support them. We pay amongst the very highest ticket prices in Europe. Twenty two league defeats in one season is not okay.

"Our concern now is that it appears we will have yet another change of direction and that this is something that is becoming a habit since we said goodbye to Mauricio Pochettino in 2019 .

"We can only hope that the right decision has been made and that the new manager is fully supported by the Board and everyone at the Club to build on the cup success that Ange has lain. He will need the finances to build a strong squad that can challenge simultaneously on many fronts.

"We wish whoever is appointed well. Spurs fans have had a taste of glory and we don’t want to wait another seventeen years for more."