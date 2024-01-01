US Soccer president welcomes Pochettino appointment: World class coach

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow has welcomed the appointment of new national team coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Chelsea manager was named new US coach this week.

Parlow said, "Mauricio is a world-class coach with a CV that speaks it's own clear language in terms of developing players and achieving success at the highest level.

"His passion for the game, his innovative approach to coaching and his ability to inspire players make him the perfect man for the job.

"We are delighted to have him lead our men's national team."