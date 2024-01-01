Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd draw up 3-man left-back shortlist
Man Utd learn Real Madrid also tracking Juanlu as buyout clause revealed
Man Utd plan to release top defender at end of season
Chelsea welcome Thiago Silva back to the club over the international break

US Soccer president welcomes Pochettino appointment: World class coach

US Soccer president welcomes Pochettino appointment: World class coach
US Soccer president welcomes Pochettino appointment: World class coachAction Plus
US Soccer president Cindy Parlow has welcomed the appointment of new national team coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The former Chelsea manager was named new US coach this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Parlow said, "Mauricio is a world-class coach with a CV that speaks it's own clear language in terms of developing players and achieving success at the highest level. 

"His passion for the game, his innovative approach to coaching and his ability to inspire players make him the perfect man for the job.

"We are delighted to have him lead our men's national team."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePochettino MauricioChelseaMLSFootball Transfers