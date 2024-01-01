UNCOVERED: The three bonuses Brighton included in Undav Stuttgart sale

Tribal Football
Brighton included three bonuses in their sale of Deniz Undav to VfB Stuttgart last month, it has been revealed.

After much haggling, the German runners-up paid a record transfer fee of €27m to sign Undav.

And BILD says as part of the deal, several potential bonuses were included.

Undav has a 20-goal clause: if the 28-year-old attacker manages to score this number of goals, Brighton will receive another €500,000.

The same amount will be due if Undav is in the Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup as well as the 2024 European Championship. 

And a third clause is set for €1m should Stuttgart win the Champions League with Undav on the books.

