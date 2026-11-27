Aston Villa boss Unai Emery insists he hasn't yet made a decision on the future of on loan winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho, 22, joined Villa on loan with a conditional option to buy from Chelsea in the summer, but he hasn’t been afforded many chances by Emery.

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It’s a similar story to what happened with Harvey Elliott last season, with the Liverpool midfielder making just nine appearances during his season at Villa.

Several reports have suggested that Aston Villa are keen on cutting their losses and sending Garnacho back to Chelsea in January.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League game against Ipswich on Saturday (November 28), Emery insists things can still change.

"Garnacho is training very well. His attitude is fantastic," he said.

"He was struggling at the beginning of the season because he was not fit. Now he is fit. He's training good but as well, the team was progressing, now is progressing, and when he is not involved in the squad it is because I have to choose with other players as well.

“He has my respect first as a person and second as a player, but he is not involved for this reason. But football can change. We are playing matches so I will need players.

“Now he's not but he is working well. He is at the level that at the beginning we were expecting.”

When pressed on a potential mid-season departure, Emery responded: "It is November, of course there is a transfer window in January, but we are not thinking about the transfer window in January.

“Me especially. I can't speak about how it will be in the next transfer window. The club is running it. I am only focused on each match."