Unai Emery confirms two key Aston Villa absentees ahead of Hull test

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Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery.Profimedia

With the summer transfer window now closed, Aston Villa can focus on the season ahead, after losing their opening two games of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

Unai Emery's team are yet to score a league goal so far, after defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and defending champions Arsenal, on the back being edged out by PSG in the UEFA Super Cup final at the start of August.

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It's been a summer of huge changes at Villa Park, with massive squad exits including Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa and Youri Tielemans, despite Emery securing Champions League qualification and winning the Europa League at the end of 2025/26.

The money brought in by those sales has allowed Emery to freshen up his options, with mega deals for Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes, Nicolas Jackson and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, as part of a new-look squad at Villa Park.

Hull have been excellent on their Premier League comeback, with two wins from two, and Emery confirmed Manzambi is not yet ready for his Villa debut - with teenage superstar Brian Madjo also out.

"Hopefully Brian is not for so many weeks, but he's still injured for the next two weeks minimum.

"Johan is not ready yet. He's training with the group and getting better and feeling good, but he will need some more days. I don't know if he'll be ready for the Champions League on Tuesday, or for the next match against Nottingham Forest."

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Premier LeagueJohan ManzambiBrian MadjoAston VillaUnai Emery

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