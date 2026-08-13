Can Brian Madjo play for England? Fans eye 'perfect' Harry Kane replacement

Brian Madjo looks ready to take the 2026/27 Premier League season by storm after scoring his Aston Villa debut in their 2-1 UEFA Super Cup final loss to PSG.

The 17-year-old netted Villa's equaliser just before half-time as he terrorised PSG's double UEFA Champions League winning defensive pair of Marquinhos and Willian Pacho.

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Unai Emery opted to throw him straight in from the off in Salzburg after Villa finally received the green light to play him in their first team.

Madjo joined the club in January from French side Metz, but Villa instantly faced a dispute with FIFA which blocked them from registering him as a player.

FIFA classified the move as an 'international transfer', due to Madjo's appearances for the Luxembourg national team, but Villa considered him English as he born in London.

Under FIFA rules, an international transfer cannot take place until a player is 18, which could have kept Madjo on the sidelines until January 2027.

Villa took their the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and their appeal was eventually upheld, with Madjo eligible to line up for Emery's team with no further blocks.

His three games for Luxembourg's senior team have all come in friendly games in 2025 at the same time as he's featured for England's U17 side - so he's still allowed to switch allegiance to the Three Loins until he makes a competitive appearance for Luxembourg.

His start to Villa life has rocketed speculation of Thomas Tuchel including him in September's squad for England's Nations League games as he sets out a long term plan for life after captain Harry Kane.

If Madjo is called up by Luxembourg and plays in any of their Nations League ties, the door to England will close, and he could face a massive call on his future less than month into his Villa career.