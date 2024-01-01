Tribal Football
Ugochukwu happy scoring in Chelsea draw with Wrexham
Lesley Ugochukwu was left pleased scoring in Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Wrexham in Santa Clara today.

The midfielder struck the equaliser to settle the match at 2-2.

He told the club's website: "I tried to put it in. I would say I am practising it as much as I can. It’s not every time that people see me in that situation but when I got there I tried to keep calm."

On new manager Enzo Maresca, Ugochukwu added: "It was our first game, we just started two weeks ago. We work and improve game-by-game and that is what we want to do.

"He came with very good ideas, so we are still learning about how he wants us to play and everyone is putting in the effort to do what he wants us to do, and that is what we tried."

Mentions
Premier LeagueUgochukwu LesleyChelseaWrexham
