UFC star Paddy Pimblett tears into Trent Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool exit

Liverpool fan and UFC star Paddy Pimblett has labeled Trent Alexander-Arnold a 'lizard' over his reported move to Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old is widely expected to leave Liverpool once his contract ends at the end of the season with a move to Real Madrid reportedly agreed.

Alexander-Arnold looks set to be the only one of Liverpool’s three key players whose contracts expire to leave, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk understood to be on the verge of signing new deals.

Pimblett is less than happy with the right-back’s reported decision to leave the club, calling him a ‘lizard.’

"He's a lizard," Pimblett told Sky Sports when asked about Alexander-Arnold's potential move to Madrid. "He's meant to be a young lad from West Derby.

"I've said in other interviews that I'd trade my career to have his in a heartbeat — to win trophies for my city and my team that I've supported my entire life.

"The money he is earning, the money he is being offered, just putting a smile on everyone's face in the city — I grew up wanting to be Steven Gerrard, wanting to be Fernando Torres, wanting to be Luis Suarez.

"And he is just leaving the club he supported to be another cog in the machine at Real Madrid. He could have been a legend at LFC. He always said he wanted to be captain so he was always lying, wasn't he?

"I think he has forgot where he came from. He's given up the chance to be a legend and maybe have a statue built in his honour in years to come."