Liverpool attacker Gakpo: Ask my agent

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo has played down talk of interest from Bayern Munich.

The Holland international has been linked with Bayern since the end of Liverpool's Premier League title winning season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I haven't heard anything about it myself,” Gakpo said from the Oranje squad's camp on Friday. “I'm closing myself off from it.

“Maybe my agent has heard something, but I'm focusing on myself."

Gakpo also welcomed Holland teammate Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool after his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen last week.

"For us, Jeremie is a very good addition," he said. "With his speed and quality.

“But also because of his position, because Trent (Alexander-Arnold) left us."