Tuchel lays out his England tactics: We play to win

New England manager Thomas Tuchel will play to his team’s strengths when he takes charge.

The German is taking over from Gareth Southgate, who gave up the job after Euro 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lee Carsley has been serving as the interim boss in the meantime, but will now vacate that post.

Ex-Bayern Munich boss Tuchel said: “They have to be balanced and our style of play has to bring us results. We are playing with players for the best league and the biggest competition in the world.

“We have a group of young hungry players. We are desperate to win a title, so we have all the ingredients, so I think we should try to implement this into our style of play.

“I think we should play an attacking style of football and we should try to emphasize a physical side of the game because this is what English football is all about and this is what excites our supporters, and this is what suits the players.”