Paul Vegas
Tsimikas: Liverpool is the Broadway of football
Kostas Tsimikas says he's happy at Liverpool.

The Greece left-back accepts his role as a reserve, but insists he's satisfied with the number of games he's granted over a season.

"It's definitely a temptation to play more," the 29 year-old said to Sport 24. "But for me the 27-29 games I play every year in all competitions are more than playing 40 for another team and in another league. Here I am on the Broadway of football.

"I'm happy here, for five years I've always been happy with these players I had by my side and with the jersey I wore. It's very difficult to reach such a level, to play in 27 games in a season in a Liverpool shirt.

"If you think about it, not all players play 50 games, some play 50, others 10, others play five. I think 27 games I played on average over the last four years is a good number.

"I would definitely like to play more, but from then on in this league, with this team I was always happy and I always gave my best, so I was okay with the games I played."

