Trossard highlights Arsenal team spirit: We work hard at it

Leandro Trossard has hailed the team spirit inside Arsenal's dressing room.

The Belgium attacker insists the support amongst the players is a positive factor in their title hopes.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The competition in the team is at a high level," he said.

"Everyone needs to be at their best to play — we’ve seen that over the past years. The manager makes decisions based on how hard you work in training and what you do in games.

"It’s good that we push each other in every position. That’s how you can win things."

He added: "I think that’s where it starts. If you are really connected off the pitch, you have a good squad and you’re doing things together, it helps on the pitch as well if you like each other.

"Obviously you will not have the same connection with all 25 players, but we do a lot of stuff together. On the coach, or on away trips, we play games.

"Sometimes it’s 10-15 players together and you can see that we all enjoy to be with each other.

"We play card games and a game called wolf! It helps the team sometimes."