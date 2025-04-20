Trent Alexander-Arnold shares contract update after landmark Liverpool win

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold refused to be drawn into a discussion regarding his future after scoring the winner against Leicester on Sunday.

The 26-year-old came off the bench to score the only goal in Liverpool’s victory over now-relegated Leicester, putting them one win away from Premier League glory.

Despite his side’s seemingly imminent league win, Alexander-Arnold is still yet to sign a new contract at Anfield and looks set to join Real Madrid for free at the end of the season.

The right-back has reportedly already agreed terms with the Spanish giants he refused to clarify his situation when quizzed after the win over Leicester.

Speaking to the press after the game, he said: “I’m not going to speak on my situation or go into details. These days are always special, scoring goals, winning games, being close to winning titles – they are special moments that will live with me forever. And I’m glad to be part of it.”

Arne Slot’s side received a massive boost after fellow key players Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk agreed new two-year deals over the past week.