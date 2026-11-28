Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans has backed Mauricio Pochettino to turn things around despite his nightmare start as head coach.

Pochettino, 54, was appointed as Michael Carrick’s successor earlier in the month, but three games in, he’s still looking for his first win.

Advertisement Advertisement

United suffered a second successive 4-0 Premier League defeat, losing to Brentford on Saturday (November 28), just six days after the defeat to Liverpool in Pochettino’s first game.

The 13-time Premier League champions will end the week rock bottom should Crystal Palace beat Hull on Sunday.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Tielemans admitted the club are going through ‘tough times’ but backs Pochettino to turn things around.

“Tough. It is not pleasant. You lose at home 4-0, you don't score, you concede and lose the game in the end, which is tough to take," he said.

“It is tough because we create chances to score. Then we don't score, and they get a chance, and they get a half chance, and it is a goal, then all of a sudden it is 2-0. Tough to take.

“Tough times at the moment,” Tielemans continued.

“We need to fight, stick together and work on the training pitch. It is not good times. Of course, it is completely normal, the fans are there with us, they don't feel well, and we don't feel well as players.

“We are frustrated as well. It is not happening for us at the moment. We need to keep fighting. You do it as a team. We have not been good enough as a team. That is the truth. We need to accept it, take responsibility and move on.”

Addressing the managerial change, the 29-year-old added: “It is what it is, you come in the middle of the season and there is a load of games. He is trying to put his ideas in place, to put his message to try to get them across to the team.

“You don't see the work going on behind the scenes as the results are negative. Hopefully, they will come. We know it is not positive times.

“We have not won a game since Roma at home in the Champions League before the break. We just need to get that feeling back in the next game.”