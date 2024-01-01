Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs identify potential Ten Hag replacement
Man Utd trying to find Casemiro buyer
Hargreaves excited about Man Utd's "unreal" signing who could make his debut soon
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool

Tottenham midfielder Bergvall: I've already taken very big steps

Tottenham midfielder Bergvall: I've already taken very big steps
Tottenham midfielder Bergvall: I've already taken very big steps
Tottenham midfielder Bergvall: I've already taken very big stepsAction Plus
Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall is delighted with the way he's started his Premier League career.

The young Swede admits he feels his game has jumped several levels since his summer arrival.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I don't know what my expectations were before, to be honest. I came into a tough but fun pre-season. It was very new. I just wanted to start playing football again after the holiday break. The only thing I knew was that it would be tough," said Bergvall. "It was a motivation when I came to a new league with new people, new team-mates, new coaches, new facilities, diet, training, physical activity, everything.

"It feels like I have taken very big steps these two months. That I get into it more and more and have been able to adapt more to the game that is played in the Premier League.

"The quality of the players and the teams you face. It's incredible quality, everywhere. It is not possible to make that many mistakes or any mistakes at all. You must always be ready. This is the case regardless of where you play, but now it can be punished a little easier."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBergvall LucasTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham midfielder Sarr: Bergvall can reach the absolute top
The top 5 U20 Tottenham players to watch this season
Spurs boss Postecoglou: Bergvall quickly proved himself interesting for us