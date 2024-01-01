Tottenham midfielder Bergvall: I've already taken very big steps

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall is delighted with the way he's started his Premier League career.

The young Swede admits he feels his game has jumped several levels since his summer arrival.

"I don't know what my expectations were before, to be honest. I came into a tough but fun pre-season. It was very new. I just wanted to start playing football again after the holiday break. The only thing I knew was that it would be tough," said Bergvall. "It was a motivation when I came to a new league with new people, new team-mates, new coaches, new facilities, diet, training, physical activity, everything.

"It feels like I have taken very big steps these two months. That I get into it more and more and have been able to adapt more to the game that is played in the Premier League.

"The quality of the players and the teams you face. It's incredible quality, everywhere. It is not possible to make that many mistakes or any mistakes at all. You must always be ready. This is the case regardless of where you play, but now it can be punished a little easier."