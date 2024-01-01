Tribal Football
Arsenal learn surprise Fofana asking price
Arsenal could be in a position to sign Yousouff Fofana for a modest fee this summer.

The Premier League runners up want to strengthen their midfield, with Thomas Partey likely to leave.

Per The Mirror, Fofana could be on the market for a fee as little as £13 million.

He only has one year left on his contract with Monaco, with the French club eager to sell.

While they may want a higher fee for Fofana in an ideal world, he can leave as a free agent in a year’s time.

Arsenal may be able to force their hand, especially if Fofana declares the Gunners as his preferred destination.

