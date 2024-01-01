Tottenham sign record breaking Burnley teenager

Tottenham Hotspur have signed teenage winger Wilson Odobert from Burnley for an undisclosed fee on a contract until 2029.

France Under-21 international joined Burnely only last year and went on to score 5 goals in 34 appearances for the club.

One of these goals in the team’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea made him the Clarets' youngest ever Premier League goal scorer and a real asset for the future.

The teenager scored in Burnley’s Championship victory at Luton on Monday and will wear the No 28 shirt at Spurs.

He joins as Tottenham’s fourth major signing alongside Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall and adds much needed depth to Ange Postecoglou’s attack that faces a Europa League campaign to come this season.