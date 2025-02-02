Tottenham rumble Wolves plans for Danso

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Tottenham are moving to trump Wolves for Lens defender Kevin Danso.

The former Southampton stopper has been in talks with Wolves for the past fortnight about a return to England.

Austria international appeared Danso all set to sign for Wolves, but now Tottenham have stepped in.

The Telegraph says Danso, having previously agreed personal terms with Wolves, has now done the same with Tottenham.

And it's suggested Danso now favours a move to Spurs.

The defender was due to undergo a Wolves medical today at Molineux.

