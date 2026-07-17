Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Newcastle's £46m bid for Spurs midfielder Bergvall rejected

Newcastle's £46m bid for Spurs midfielder Bergvall rejected
Newcastle's £46m bid for Spurs midfielder Bergvall rejectedALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY, Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Newcastle United have seen a verbal £46 million offer for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall rejected as they step up their search for a replacement for Sandro Tonali.

The Magpies are in the market for a new midfielder after Tonali completed a club-record £100 million move to Spurs earlier this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Talks have taken place between the two clubs, with Tottenham understood to be open to a sale only if their valuation is met, according to Sky Sport.

Nottingham Forest have also failed with a £38 million bid for the 20-year-old Sweden international, who remains one of their priority targets.

Bergvall is reportedly keen to leave Tottenham in pursuit of regular first-team football in his preferred box-to-box midfield role. 

Despite Spurs' reluctance to sell, interest in the highly rated youngster continues to grow.

Mentions
Lucas BergvallSandro TonaliTottenhamNewcastle UtdFootball transfersPremier League

Related Articles

Sandro Tonali joins Tottenham in club-record £100m deal from Newcastle

Spurs set to announce Sandro Tonali in club-record £100 million deal

Shearer "okay with Tonali leaving" and believes Newcastle will sign "young, hungry players"