Newcastle's £46m bid for Spurs midfielder Bergvall rejected

Newcastle United have seen a verbal £46 million offer for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall rejected as they step up their search for a replacement for Sandro Tonali.

The Magpies are in the market for a new midfielder after Tonali completed a club-record £100 million move to Spurs earlier this month.

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Talks have taken place between the two clubs, with Tottenham understood to be open to a sale only if their valuation is met, according to Sky Sport.

Nottingham Forest have also failed with a £38 million bid for the 20-year-old Sweden international, who remains one of their priority targets.

Bergvall is reportedly keen to leave Tottenham in pursuit of regular first-team football in his preferred box-to-box midfield role.

Despite Spurs' reluctance to sell, interest in the highly rated youngster continues to grow.