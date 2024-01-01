Tribal Football
Most Read
Fenerbahce turn to Man Utd winger Antony
Pogba reconnects with Juventus online
Man Utd boss Ten Hag returns to Utrecht to take charge
Galatasaray target Casemiro makes new Man Utd decision

Tottenham register reduced squad for Europa League

Tottenham register reduced squad for Europa League
Tottenham register reduced squad for Europa League
Tottenham register reduced squad for Europa LeagueAction Plus
Tottenham are set to omit Djed Spence from their Europa League group-stage squad.

The Premier League giants will be playing in the second tier European competition this term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spurs have to submit their squad by Wednesday and are not going to include the full-back.

In the Premier League, a player under 21 does not have to be in the registered squad.

However, UEFA requires that your Under-21 players have been at the club for at least two years to qualify.

Spence does not fall into that category and as a result he will be removed from the squad.

Spurs also have a smaller squad, as they are registering 23 not 25 players, as only Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman are their two homegrown players.

If you register a 25 man squad, you must have four homegrown players in there.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSpence DjedTottenham
Related Articles
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Spence impressing coaching staff
DONE DEAL: Tottenham youngster Devine joins Westerlo on season long loan
Tottenham youngster Bergvall: Vicario...?