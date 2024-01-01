Tottenham register reduced squad for Europa League

Tottenham are set to omit Djed Spence from their Europa League group-stage squad.

The Premier League giants will be playing in the second tier European competition this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spurs have to submit their squad by Wednesday and are not going to include the full-back.

In the Premier League, a player under 21 does not have to be in the registered squad.

However, UEFA requires that your Under-21 players have been at the club for at least two years to qualify.

Spence does not fall into that category and as a result he will be removed from the squad.

Spurs also have a smaller squad, as they are registering 23 not 25 players, as only Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman are their two homegrown players.

If you register a 25 man squad, you must have four homegrown players in there.