Tottenham are reportedly interested in Cruzeiro goalkeeper Otavio.

The 20-year-old has emerged as Cruzerio’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, making 34 appearances across all competitions.

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According to TeamTalk, Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham are keeping tabs on Otavio ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest have previously registered an interest and went as far as making an £11 million bid, but that was deemed insufficient.

Otavio recently signed a new contract at Cruzerio with an £86 million release clause for foreign clubs, but an offer of £21-£25 million should be enough.