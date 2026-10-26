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Tottenham readying move for 20-year-old Brazilian sensation

Tottenham readying move for 20-year-old Brazilian sensation
Tottenham readying move for 20-year-old Brazilian sensationREUTERS

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Cruzeiro goalkeeper Otavio.

The 20-year-old has emerged as Cruzerio’s first-choice goalkeeper this season, making 34 appearances across all competitions.

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According to TeamTalk, Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham are keeping tabs on Otavio ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Nottingham Forest have previously registered an interest and went as far as making an £11 million bid, but that was deemed insufficient.

Otavio recently signed a new contract at Cruzerio with an £86 million release clause for foreign clubs, but an offer of £21-£25 million should be enough.

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