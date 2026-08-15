Nicolas Jackson attracts interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson.

According to RMC Sport, Atletico Madrid are also said to be monitoring the Senegal international, although Chelsea’s €69m valuation could prove a major stumbling block for potential suitors.

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Jackson, who is under contract with the Blues until 2033, spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old made 34 appearances across competitions, starting 15 matches, but still managed 11 goals and four assists.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023 and has since made 81 appearances, scoring 30 goals and registering 12 assists.