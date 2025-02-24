Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas ready for Real Betis: Antony magnificent; Pellegrini rivalry?
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Liverpool ace Salah: Why my goalscoring achievements tougher than Haaland
Man Utd boss Amorim: Good that Garnacho disappointed

Tottenham midfielder Maddison reveals Tuchel talks

Paul Vegas
Tottenham midfielder Maddison reveals Tuchel talks
Tottenham midfielder Maddison reveals Tuchel talksAction Plus
Tottenham midfielder James Maddison says he's held talks with new England coach Thomas Tuchel.

Maddison was axed for England's Euros campaign last summer by Tuchel's predecessor Gareth Southgate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He (Tuchel) has touched base," Maddison said. "I think he was reaching out to a lot of players who would be in the selection, probably quite a big pool of players that the FA have identified.

"I'm hungry to be part of that. I feel like I'm in good form, my numbers are pretty good, there's not too many midfielders who can out-score and out-assist me.

"Especially now when I'm feeling good as well, feeling sharp. I know I can affect most games. It's just about continuing to do that. Like I always say, if I play at that level for Tottenham, then the rest will take care of itself because I have a really strong self-belief."

England  will face Senegal at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on June 10, before hosting Wales at Wembley on October 9.

Both fixtures will complement England’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaddison JamesTottenham
Related Articles
Agbonlahor slams Keane over attack on Spurs midfielder Maddison
Tottenham captain Son scoffs at Keane's Maddison claims
Tottenham boss Postecoglou: No surprise Maddison hit back with celebration