Tottenham lineup v Aston Villa: Confirmed team news as De Zerbi plans Porro and Tonali returns

Tottenham travel to Aston Villa on Saturday as both sides search for their first Premier League win of the season.

Spurs were knocked out of the Carabao Cup away at Liverpool in midweek and Robert De Zerbi's team are still yet to score a goal so far in their top-flight campaign.

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After a big-spending summer in North London, De Zerbi is starting to feel some pressure, ahead of an extended international break for the majority of his squad.

Tottenham v Aston Villa team news

De Zerbi made a raft of changes for the cup clash at Anfield and he's expected to recall several key players at Villa Park.

He also confirmed returns from injury for Pedro Porro and Sandro Tonali, with the duo set to start, but James Maddison is expected to stay on the bench with Dejan Kulusevski still out of action.

Tottenham predicted line up v Aston Villa

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Tonali, Bentancur, Fernandes; Tel, Marmoush, Savio.

Tottenham v Aston Villa kick off time

Kick off at Villa Park is set at 12:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

Goals have been an issue for both teams this season - with Villa only managing one in the Premier League - but that's not been the case in previous head-to-heads as both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings.