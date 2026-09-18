Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing free agent Mauro Icardi in a bid to end their goal scoring troubles.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side spent well over £300 million in the summer in the hope of improving upon two successive 17th placed finishes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Heading into the fifth game of their Premier League campaign, Tottenham are yet to score a single goal, and they once again find themselves in 17th.

According to Italian outlet Cronache di Spogliatoio, Spurs may turn to free agent Icardi as they search for a solution to their scoring troubles.

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Galatasaray in the summer, ending his four-year spell with the Turkish giants.