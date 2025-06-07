Tribal Football
Most Read
Lille defender Meunier on signing for Man Utd: If they ever ask me, I’ll cycle there!
Amorim urging Man Utd to buy Mbeumo AND Gyokeres
Departing Man Utd midfielder Eriksen admits one career regret
Inter Milan make Man Utd striker Hojlund their main target as he prepares to leave

Levy exploring Pochettino return at Tottenham

Paul Vegas
Levy exploring Pochettino return at Tottenham
Levy exploring Pochettino return at TottenhamAction Plus
USA coach Mauricio Pochettino is emerging as a candidate for the vacant manager's job at Tottenham.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday despite leading the club to the Europa League title and Champions League quallification last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pochettino has emerged as a candidate, having previously spent five years as Spurs manager during which he led the club to a Champions League final.

BBC Sport says should Levy firm up his interest, Spurs would have to pay a world record compensation fee to buy the Argentine out of his USA contract.

For his part, Pochettino will also take some persuading as he prepares to lead the host nation at next year's World Cup.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePochettino MauricioTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Postecoglou axing leaves Spurs players furious; some considering their futures
Spurs players queue up to thank Postecoglou after Levy sacking
Former Man Utd star Gomes rejects West Ham and Tottenham to join Marseille