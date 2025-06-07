Levy exploring Pochettino return at Tottenham

USA coach Mauricio Pochettino is emerging as a candidate for the vacant manager's job at Tottenham.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday despite leading the club to the Europa League title and Champions League quallification last month.

Pochettino has emerged as a candidate, having previously spent five years as Spurs manager during which he led the club to a Champions League final.

BBC Sport says should Levy firm up his interest, Spurs would have to pay a world record compensation fee to buy the Argentine out of his USA contract.

For his part, Pochettino will also take some persuading as he prepares to lead the host nation at next year's World Cup.